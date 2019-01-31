Ghana: Obengfo to Re-Appear Before Court

THE woes of Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh of the Obengfo Hospital, Accra, appear not to end, as the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has re-listed a case against him at an Accra circuit court yesterday.

Dr Andoh, popularly known as Obengfo, who was dragged to an Accra circuit court for operating a health facility without licence and practising medicine without lawful authority, was reportedly discharged for want of prosecution.

However, addressing the media in Accra yesterday, the Registrar of MDC, Dr Eli Atikpui, expressed surprise that the court discharged Dr Obengfo on the basis that the prosecution was not ready to pursue the case.

He said "the Council will like to put on record that as the complainant in this case, it never reneged on its responsibility to avail itself in court each time the case was due to be called".

Dr Atikpui indicated that the impression being created in certain sections of the media that the complainant, being the Council, in the case, had never been present in court anytime the case was called was misleading, mischievous and untrue.

He explained that on June 1, 2018, the council was informed that due to the absence of the trial judge in Circuit Court 11, the case had been moved to Circuit Court 10 for trial with one D.S.P. Agyei as the prosecutor.

Dr Atikpui said the court was informed that Dr Obengfo was unwell and on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, therefore, he could not appear before court.

"The MDC availed itself whenever the case was called but Dr Obengfo failed to attend court. Though he claimed he was sick and his facility was closed down, he was at post as a doctor," he said.

Dr Atikpui said "the council sent an undercover patient on September 27, 2018, (name withheld), who also went through the process as a patient and she confirmed that Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh was at post consulting".

Dr Atipkui, advised the public not to patronise the Obengfo healthcare facility since he was still operating without a licence and practised medicine without lawful authority.