Algeria: Education, Environment Ministries Sign Agreement On Consolidating Environmental Awareness in Schools

Algiers — The National Education and Environment Ministries have signed Tuesday in Algiers a new agreement which aims at consolidating and spreading the environmental awareness and sustainable development culture in schools.

The agreement was inked by Minister of Environment and Renewable Energies Fatima-Zohra Zerouati and National Education Minister Nouria Benghabrit at Taleb Abderahmane Intermediate Education School, in the commune of Hammamet, in the presence du Algiers Governor Abdelkader Zoukh, students and teachers.

The agreement is designed to consolidate the achievements and meet the new challenges in terms of Environment and Lasting Development through the organization of educational activities. It also aims at turning the school environment club into an interactive space for the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Zerouati highlighted the great importance the government attaches to the preservation of the environment and natural resources. The minister stressed the right of the rising generations to live in a healthy environment, in accordance with the Constitution of 2016.

The environmental education is an educational effort geared towards building knowledge for the understanding of the complex relationships between man and his environment, with its social, cultural, biological and physical dimensions, added the minister.

Minister of National Education Nouria Benghabrit, as for her, hailed this initiative, saying that the agreement will anchor environmental education to the students learning process and that its sector will spare no effort for the success of this initiative.

Under this agreement, the Minister announced the institution of the "my sustainable school" medal, which will be annually awarded to the most environmentally committed schools.