31 January 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Woman in Police Net for Stealing 5-Day-Old Twin Baby

Detectives at the Central Police Station, Nnewi, Anambra State, have arrested one 35-year-old Dorothy Sunday, who allegedly stole a five-day-old twin baby boy.

In a statement in Awka on Thursday, SP Haruna Mohammed, Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, said that the woman was arrested at 5:30p.m. on Wednesday.

Mohammed alleged that the suspect sneaked into the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, and stole the baby from the maternity section of the hospital.

He said that the mother of baby, Mrs Happiness Mmadu, aged 22, went to wash her clothes when her baby was allegedly stolen.

The police spokesman said that luck ran out of the suspect when nurses at the hospital gate saw her in a suspicious manner and raised alarm which led to her arrest.

He said that the baby was recovered in good condition and the case under investigation.

He gave the assurance that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations.

