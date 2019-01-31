Sudan: Darfur Bar Assoc Calls for Criminal Charges Against NCP Leaders

El Fasher — The Darfur Bar Association has called on the Attorney General to file criminal charges against Ali Osman Mohamed Taha and El Fateh Ezeldin, the leaders of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and their accountability for the practice of 'terrorism, criminal sedition, and incitement to murder'.

The Bar Association reacted to statements by Osman that the NCP possesses shadow jihadist battalions alongside the brigades and jihadist units in universities, and that these battalions are active outside the framework of the regular forces and the state. The Bar Association also cites statements of El Fateh Ezeldin, which threatened to cut off the heads of citizens.

Accountability

The Bar Association said that all this requires the Attorney General to take the necessary and appropriate measures to resolve these battalions and accountability of the affiliates for their committed crimes.

The Bar Association said in a statement that it had received approval letter from 10 MPs to file a criminal case against Ali Osman and El Fateh Ezeldin for their role in the events, which represented incitement to murder and criminal terrorism of the defenceless Sudanese citizens.

The 10 MPs are Abdelaziz Ahmed Dafallah, Abulgasim Mohamed Burtam, Abdeljalil Mahmoud Ajabein, Bakri Abdallah Salama, Mohamed Widatallah Mohamed Osman, Tajeldin Jamaleldin, Hassan Dakin, Ahmed Sabah El Kheir, Mubarak El Nur and Mubarak El Abbas.

The Attorney-General, Counsellor Omar Ahmed Mohamed, told the security forces and the police not to follow the demonstrators in the alleys and houses except in the case of individual actions contrary to the law.

Demonstrations

The Attorney General stressed the public prosecution's keenness to accompany the police forces and coordinate with the officer in charge of the force in accordance with the Criminal Code Procedure during the dissolution of the demonstrations.

The advisor Amer Mohamed Ibrahim, the head of the High Commission for the investigation of the demonstrations pointed to an agreement and coordination between prosecutors and security forces to be located in specific areas in the main streets through which to address the protesters with loudspeakers to disperse before being dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Darfur Bar Association expressed appreciation of the directives issued by the Attorney General not to hunt-down protesters in alleys and houses, as well as his directive to mobilise 50 members of the public and specialised prosecution in Khartoum state to support the prosecutors in the sectors of Khartoum and Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri. The 50 are to assist in investigations, field coverage, accompanying the marches.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Bar Association said that it fully welcomes these directives, which are consistent with the powers and competences of the Public Prosecution.

"The Bar Association reiterates its full support for the directives of the Attorney General and will initiate its cooperation with the Public Prosecution and provide the specialised prosecution agencies with the results of their investigation into the crimes committed by the masked persons.

It demands of the Attorney General take note and file criminal reports against both NCP leaders and their accountability for the practice of terrorism, criminal sedition, incitement to murder. The association demands appropriate measures be taken to resolve these battalions and hold their affiliates accountable for their crimes.