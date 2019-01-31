Sudan: NISS Campaign of Arrests Nets Opposition Leaders, Activists

Khartoum — Yesterday, the security and intelligence forces continued a large-scale campaign of arrest of activists and leaders of political forces from their homes and chased and prosecuted youths and women during demonstrations and protests demanding the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the government.

Yesterday, the security forces arrested lawyer and prominent law and human rights defender Kamal El Jazuli from his office in Khartoum and transferred him to an unknown destination.

The arrest of Kamal El Jazuli also coincided with the arrest of Mariam Mahjoub Sharif and Sarah Ibrahim.

Activists published massively on social networking sites the names of dozens of detainees arrested in various areas in Khartoum, in conjunction with the announcement by security director Salah Gosh about the release of the detainees.

A security force arrested Mariam El Sadig El Mahdi, the co-president of the National Umma Party from her house and took her to the headquarters of the NISS in Khartoum. The force stormed the home of El Mahdi a day before her arrest, entered the rooms of her house in search of her, which terrified her sons and daughters.

Yesterday, she said in a statement after her release that a force from the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) took her to their headquarters in Khartoum, where she stayed for about two hours, and then went to meet the director of the NISS who questioned her and then released her at about 2.30 pm.

She said the positions of the National Umma Party is with Sudan Call, the forces of freedom and change and all sectors of the Sudanese people have become clear and specific, stressing that the trend of the regime with all its institutions is the immediately respond before the shedding of more blood to the demands of the people.

Detainees

The Unified Information Office of the Doctors strongly denied the announcement by the director of the NISS that all detainees were released, describing this as lying, and confirmed in a joint statement that more than 26 doctors are still in detention.

The media office, which includes the Central Sudanese Doctors' Committee, the Legitimate Medical Association and the Committee of Specialists and Consultants, accused the regime of lack of credibility and circumvention, pointing out that the list of detainees is daily in a continuous increase.

The statement criticised the security forces' coercion of some detainees who were released to make statements to the media under threat, explaining that their release is right and that the main demand of the revolution is for the regime to go.

Yesterday, the Sudanese Congress Party and Communist Party issued two separate statements on the security forces' allegations that they have released all the detainees and describing it as false.

The Communist Party said in a statement that the security forces, which it described as involving in lies and the evidence is continuing to arrest the membership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Sudan, with other leaders of the party, the political forces and the honourable opposition fighters of my country

The party said in a statement "The false bubble, whatever its purpose, does not dissuade the masses of our people from its intention to overthrow the regime".

In its statement, the party welcomed the released detainees and expressed confidence that they would be leading the large-scale march to overthrow the regime in Khartoum on Thursday.

Sudanese Professionals Association

The Sudanese Professionals Association and opposition forces signatory to the Declaration of Freedom and Change pointed out in a joint statement that the detention of the NISS is still crowded with professionals, politicians, and honourable citizens.

The statement said that the play to release the detainees will not fool the inside or the outside, and that the regime knows that the liberals will get out of the prisons to the streets and that the ceiling is not the release of political detainees, but the demolition of the project and its legislators.

It stressed that the release of the detainees will not restore the lives of the martyrs and the sacrifices of the Sudanese since the coming of the Al Bashir regime.

Press curbs

On Wednesday, the NISS barred El Jareeda newspaper from printing for 18 consecutive days on the pretext that it provided news, articles and reports criticising the regime and supporting the popular movement.

The NISS is carrying out a vicious campaign against the newspapers, confiscating them and preventing them from printing in order to inflict heavy financial losses on them, leading to their collapse.

El Watan, El Baath, El Midan, and El Jareeda newspapers face systematic harassment from the NISS for insisting on the publication of news of the demonstrations and the killing of peaceful demonstrators by the regime's forces.