31 January 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Bishops - Restriction of Saturday Classes Compromises Christian Schools in Sudan

Khartoum — Bishops of churches have complained that the Sudanese Ministry of Education does not appoint teachers for Christian education and that Christian holidays are not included in the official calendar of religious observances.

On Tuesday, the head of the Anglican Church, Archbishop of Canterbury Nick Pines, said at a Religious Freedoms Workshop organised by the Committee on Freedom of Religion, that there are major problems facing them, including the legislation of Khartoum state, Sunday holiday, the demolition of churches, land seizure, and the issue of registration of children in religious communities.

Education Ministry representative El Tayeb Adam Hassan announced cancellation of Saturday classes in all schools in the state indefinitely, which affects the Christian schools in Khartoum who traditionally have worked on Saturday and are closed on Sunday.

US Chargé d'affaires in Sudan, Stephen Coates, called for greater representation of religious minorities in the government and equal distribution of resources for all religious groups to building permits for houses of worship.

He stressed that the subject of religious freedom, human rights, and the delivery of humanitarian aid is one of the main axes of the second phase of the US-Sudan dialogue.

He called on the government to create a secure environment for expression and dialogue with the opposition and civil society for a more inclusive political process.

