Nigeria: Firm Plans to Discourage Medical Tourism, Provide Affordable Care

As part of its campaign to discourage medical tourism and provide affordable healthcare for Nigerians, INVIVO health and beauty store, a subsidiary of Smartmark limited has opened its second Lagos store in Surulere, Lagos.

As a patient-centered and health-focused business, INVlVO has over the years strived to support the government towards achieving its primary healthcare goals.

Speaking at the official opening, one of the Directors of the company, John Onyeoguzoro, said, "INVIVO Health and Beauty stores changes the future of health and beauty for Nigerians by pioneering a one-stop destination for all health and beauty needs, and a consultancy approach to its service delivery.

The organization is managed by seasoned individuals who have spent years of their careers in the pharmaceutical sector and understands where gaps exist and to offer solutions.

With INVIVO, the social problems being addressed are a lack of easy access to primary healthcare; the menace of counterfeit and fake dugs; self-medication; and lack of early diagnosis of potentially fatal disease conditions.

Since 2014, four locations have opened in lbadan, Abuja, Lagos mainland and Lagos Island and another planned for Port Harcourt, and Rivers State.

We identified some of the social problems to be addressed, like lack of easy access to primary healthcare, the menace of counterfeit and fake drugs, self-medication; and lack of early diagnosis of potentially fatal disease conditions, and decided to provide a free check facility in all our stores for patients too get their vitals checked with the help of a resident doctor to consult for free.

In line with the objectives of the board of Smartmark ltd. led by the founder and social entrepreneur, Mr Yakubu Gobir, Smartmark introduced the large-format health and beauty store, INVIVO with the strategic intent of providing support and solutions to diverse areas of the country but specific to beauty and health related challenges.

Our aim is to improve the quality of health care in Nigeria by working within the core principles of primary health care as stated by the World Health Organization.

With over 20,000 patients treated yearly across three stores and plans to have 500 stores, our goal is to reach 2,500,000 Nigerians.

On his part, Vice Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Yusuf Bamidele Sulaiman who represented the Chairman, AjideYomi Tajudeen Yusuff said, "what we need in the community is passion and conviction in primary Healthcare for us to strive ahead in order to rekindle hope for a quality healthcare service in Surulere and INVIVO team has really done well in bringing this to our community.

I am delighted to be here today to witness in the grand opening; as an advocate of primary healthcare since the 19903, I am pleased with what am seeing today and glad that it is within my domain.