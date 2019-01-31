Central African Republic: New Radio Station Promotes Peace

Bangui — BORN in 2018 from the ashes of a post-conflict Central African Republic (CAR), Radio Lengo Songo (French: radio of peace and national reconciliation) has developed into a crucial medium fostering harmony and national cohesion.

Fulfilling its duty to inform, educate and entertain the public, the radio station has emerged as the new pride in the media landscape of the Central African country eager for reconciliation.

Officially launched on November 8, 2018, and accredited to the High Council of Communication, Radio Lengo Songo, broadcasts 24 hours in 98.9 frequency modulation (FM) airwaves.

The radio station is a result of the cooperation of a large number of people, particularly Russia, committed to peace in the Central African country.

Investors, among them companies with Russian participation, played a prominent role in the establishment of Radio Lengo Sengo.

The radio broadcasts cultural programmes as well as songs not only in the local Sango, but also in English, French and Russian languages.

Only a few months after it went live, the station is now a powerful tool of mass communication in CAR.

Radio Lengo Sengo has lived up to its name and to its commitment to encouraging peace and the reconciliation of the Central African people.