Africa: Horoya Targets FC Platinum Scalp in Bulawayo

Guinea champions, Horoya, jetted into Harare on Saturday - seven days to the match day -as they seek to restore their Group B campaign back on track.

A victory over Zimbabwe champions, FC Platinum in a Match Day 3 tie set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday will surely rekindle the hope that was razed almost to the ground by the 0-3 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium a fortnight ago.

And their arrival in Bulawayo is an indication of how serious the Guineans are taking continental football business serious something Manager of the team Amadou Bangoura said in his interview upon arrival.

"The reason we are here is simple, we come from Guinea which is too far from Zimbabwe. So if we want to be efficient we must come early to prepare for our match set for next Saturday.

"That is the only reason we are here and we thank the Zimbabwe federation (ZIFA) for facilitating our preparations.

"This is the biggest and most important match for all of us at HAC. That's why we are here, being early to prepare for that," said Bangoura.

He said they had so much respect for their opponents.

"I know FC Platinum are now one of the big teams in Zimbabwe and have won two championships. So we are pleased to play with them. I wish the best team to win.

"I think, apart from Esperance who are the favourites of the group, all the other three teams have good chances of progressing. So I feel the team that believes very well in its capabilities will take the other place," added Bangoura.

He said his lads were very positive.

"We are very positive. The people of Guinea are very positive in their approach, we like football and every time we play football the only thing we think about is to win.

"We respect our opponents FC Platinum very much but for us these three points are fundamental. I don't even think we have to go back home without these three points," said Bangoura.

The Guineans have just a point from their two previous games at the group stage.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa will host holders Esperance in the other Group B match also on Saturday in Johannesburg.