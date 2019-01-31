Ghana: Govt Announces U.S.$150,000 Confed. Cup Support for Kotoko

Government is set to pump an amount of US$150,000 into Kumasi Asante Kotoko's campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra on Tuesday.

It follows Kotoko's qualification to the league stage of the competition which they started with a walkover before accounting for Kariobangi Sharks from Kenya and Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon.

According to the statement, the move forms part of efforts to support clubs competing in continental football despite the absence of competition on the local front.

The package would have been raised to US$200,000 if Kotoko were to be playing in the top tier CAF Champions League competition which is reserved for league winners.

"As part of efforts to support football clubs that qualify to play in continental competitions, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of Government has decided to boost clubs that qualify to the group stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup competitions with amounts of US$200,000 and US$150,000, respectively, "the statement said.

The gesture, it said, would go a long way to financially cushion the football clubs in their bid to bring honour to the country while encouraging them to attain excellence in these continental competitions.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has praised the management and supporters of the club for playing significant roles in their run to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The former Black Stars captain says management of the club deserves the most praises in the success story so far.

The 44-year old also thanked the fans for their massive support throughout the round one and playoff stages.

"Let me also congratulate the supporters; their earnest support was massive and I hope it will continue whether in good or bad times."

Asante Kotoko travel to play Al Hilal of Sudan on Sunday in the opening game of the group C.