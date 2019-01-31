Ghana: Nungua PYC Wins Anniversary Cup

THE Parish Youth Council (PYC) of the St Anthony Catholic Church, Nungua, displayed some champagne football to lift the giant trophy at stake in a special anniversary Cup tournament in La.

Played to mark the 80th milestone of the St Maurice Catholic Church, the Nungua lads' Ransford Mensah cracked home the only goal to dispatch their counterparts from St Peters Catholic Church (Osu) in a tensely explosive semi-final encounter.

The final game against Our Lady of Visitation Catholic Church based in La-Wireless, was a nerve-jangling adventure.

Cheered on by the Assistant Parish Priest of the St Anthony Catholic Church, Rev. Father Emmanuel Duku, the chairperson of the St Anthony PYC, Mary Ganaah, among many others, the team defended gallantly to hold on to the winning goal scored by Michael Asare in the final game to swagger away with the enviable trophy.

Rev. Father Emmanuel Duku, who led the victorious contingent, lauded the efforts of his team, promising to retain the trophy next year.

He said the games would go a long way to build a stronger bond amongst the Catholic family, calling on the youth to live lives worthy of emulation to the glory of God.

"We had a great event and we can only be grateful to God. The games were played in the spirit of sportsmanship and great camaraderie - and that's the way to go.

"Essentially, however, the youth must endeavour to get closer to God and be an example to the world," Rev. Father Donkoh added.

The inspirational captain of Nungua PYC, Moses Awuni, also congratulated the team's coaches - Gamel Kabir, Vitalise Kabir and Patrick Dzabanor for their hard-work and determination in ensuring the victory.

Other teams that took part in the tournament were St Anne and Joachim PYC (Teshie) and St Maurice PYC at La.