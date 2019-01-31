Ghana: GA East MCE Endorses Frindosoccer Board Game

The Ga East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Janet T. Mensah has endorsed the Frindosoccer Board, an indoor soccer game for families, school children and soccer fans worldwide.

The game was invented by Mr John Frimpong Manso.

After a few demonstrations, the MCE pledged her support for the product which he recommended to football lovers.

She urged the inventor of the game and his staff to embark on a nationwide tour to expose the product to Ghanaians and as well propagate its educational benefits to school children and teachers.

Interacting with Mr Frimpong and his Marketing Officer, Nana Kwame Ansah, who are embarking on a tour to some government agencies ahead of the official launch of the product, the Ga East MCE acknowledged the effect the product can have on school children.

What she said which was worthy of note was the fact that it can be played anywhere.

Mr Frimpong-Manso, a USA based teacher who invented the game appealed to the government and other business bodies to assist him make the game the choice of everybody in Ghana.

Mr Frimpong-Manso who hails from Agogo in the Ashanti region has worked all his life to make sure the Indoor Board Game was accepted locally and internationally.

He disclosed that many people in the USA and China have expressed interest in the product which has gained international recognition making it one of the most sought after products at the 2018 UK Games Expo in Birmingham, UK.

He appealed to the president, Nana Akufo Addo and the government of Ghana to support him manufacture and export more to the world.

The Frindosoccer Indoor Board Game is played with a dice, by two or more people and can be played by groups or teams.

The game helps in knowing the technicalities in football and construction of words in dictation for students.

The game will be launched on March 12 at the Press Centre of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).