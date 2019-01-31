South Africa: Unpaid Gauteng Doctors Will Receive Salary Payment 'By No Later Than Friday'

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said it was "aware and concerned" about a communique circulating in some of the hospitals and provincial offices of the Department of Health regarding the non-payment of newly appointed doctors.

"SAMA took drastic steps to ensure that payment of remunerations is effected accordingly," the association said in a statement.

"As a result, the Director-General of Health has made an undertaking that all the doctors affected by the circular will receive their payment by no later than Friday, February 1.

"The action taken by SAMA to address this matter has been done so in the interest of not only SAMA members, but to all newly appointed doctors.

"SAMA further made contact with provincial heads of department to ascertain as to whether payment will indeed be effected and received an affirmation in that regard that payment will be made timeously."

SAMA said it endeavoured to address all the issues affecting the profession and encouraged members and all doctors to send any other queries to SAMA for further intervention.

This follows reports by EWN on Wednesday that several Gauteng medical interns and community service doctors had contacted the news service claiming that they had not been paid their January salaries on January 28.

Source: News24