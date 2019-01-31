Malawi: Fisd Distributes Wrappers to Caregivers in Blantyre

Blantyre — Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) has distributed wrappers (zitenje) to caregivers of Group Village Nkhumba in Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre as a way of motivating them to continue carrying out nutrition activities.

At least 80 caregivers received a two-metre piece of Chitenje cloth.

Speaking during the ceremony on Tuesday, Principal Management Officer for FISD, Clever Nkhokwe Kanga said the gesture was a token of appreciation for the good work the caregivers were doing in the community.

Kanga said for the past five years, FISD has been working closely with caregivers in its nutrition support interventions with emphasis on the need for the community to practice good hygiene, sanitation and nutritional practices.

Among other things, communities are encouraged to eat from all the six food groups and also have at least three meals per day.

"There is a lot that we are implementing in this area and what we want by donating the wrappers, is to spread out messages about nutrition and encourage communities to eat from all six food groups.

"Moreover, the distribution of the wrappers is to appreciate the good work that these volunteer caregivers have been doing in ensuring that people embrace good sanitation and hygiene practices at community level," said Kanga.

Kanga said FISD promotes the well-being of pregnant and lactating mothers and care for the under-five children.

"The aim of the programme is also to reduce deaths of children that occur as a result of malnutrition," said Kanga.

Chairperson of Nkhumba caregivers, Suzen Rajab hailed FISD for the wrappers, which she said would encourage members of the group to continue working hard knowing that they are recognized.

"We are just volunteers and we are always proud when we get any kind of support. We would like to appeal to FISD to continue supporting our efforts of improving the area," said Rajab.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman (GVH) Nkhumba said ever since FISD started engaging caregivers, a lot has changed in the area.

GVH Nkhumba cited the reduction in number of deaths of under-five children due to malnutrition and that the area has reported low cholera cases than they were before.

"Everyone now has a toilet, eating well in their homes and taking care of pregnant women, all this is due to the caregivers working with FISD," he said.

With support from World Food Programme (WFP), FISD will distribute the wrappers to four GVHs under Traditional Authority Lundu.