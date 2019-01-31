Sudan: Al-Bashir Announces Opening of Borders With Eritrea

Kassala — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer AL-Bashir announced opening of borders with state of Eritrea , saying what unites us is greater than what divides us.

Addressing a mass rally at Al-Bashir Olympic Stadium in Kassala town Thursday, President Al-Bashir referred to bonds of blood and history that link the peoples of Sudan and Eritrea.

President of the Republic said the government would not be changed by WhatsApp and Facebook but through a ballot box, disclosing that the decision is on hand of people of Sudan in 2020 elections.

He affirmed the state commitment to solve all issues of youth as they are the Sudan's asset and future.

President Al-Bashir added that giving care for youth and resolution of their issues are duty of every officials, either in government or in the society , referring to efforts made by the state to rehabilitate youth through generalization of basic education and opening of universities.

He stressed that the government is committed to sit with youth and hold dialogue with them.