Tanzania: Turkey Offers Scholarships to Tanzanians in Bilateral Relations

To further cement bilateral relations between Turkey and Tanzania, following the first visit of the former President of Turkey Abdullah Gül to Tanzania in 2009, and the re-opening of the Turkish Embassy in Dar es Salaam, the same year, the country is offering Scholarships, where Tanzanians would be given priority.

According to a statement reaching 'Daily News' yesterday, from their embassy the government-funded, competitive scholarship programme, would be awarded to outstanding students to pursue full-time or shortterm course(s) at the top universities in Turkey.

Noting that the application will be processed through by www.turkiyebursları.gov.tr, to 29th February, 2019, the applications for this year will be received in one period, as well as for international students from all countries.

The statement pointed out that Turkey's unique Scholarships will not only include financial support, but also provide university placement to the awardees at all levels of higher education.

"Programmes open for the application are: Undergraduate and Postgraduate, where applications will be open to applicants who wish to study at Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral levels. Other programmes such as Research Scholarships, Success Scholarships, and KATIP have different application periods and are announced regularly on our website and social media channels," it read in part.

To show solidarity of working with Tanzania, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in January 2017, while starting his three-day tour in Africa, picked Tanzania in his itinerary, where he was given a warm welcome by Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli (JPM) and the Tanzanian people at a welcoming ceremony.

What followed was a series of meetings in which collaboration agreements were signed, where President Erdogan participated in the meeting of the Turkey- Tanzania Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) as part of his visit to Tanzania, accompanied by a delegation of politicians and businessmen who also attended.

During the meeting, President Erdogan delivered a speech in which he highlighted the flourishing ties between Turkey and Tanzania, to offer many opportunities to both countries with a win-win perspective.

Stating that both the tête-à-tête and delegation meetings were very fruitful and resulted in agreements, it would further strengthen the ties between Turkey and Tanzania, President Erdogan said, adding: "Both private meetings and delegation meetings with Tanzania have been very fruitful and beneficial for the future of both countries. We have seen that there is great potential for cooperation between the two countries."