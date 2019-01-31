Tanzania: Child Murder, Witchcraft Linked

THE government has said initial investigation by security bodies has found out that brutal killing of Children in Njombe region is associated with witchcraft beliefs, warning that all perpetrators must pay a deserved price.

Minister for Home Affairs, Kangi Lugola, said in parliament here yesterday that already, police officers had identified the names of the murderers and that investigation continues.

"We regret the killing of our children, these incidences are associated with superstitions beliefs," said Mr Lugola, insisting that appropriate legal actions would soon be instituted against the culprits.

The minister warned Tanzanians to refrain from engaging themselves in criminal activities that were associated with senseless superstitious beliefs.

Njombe regional authorities confirmed that at least ten children have so far been killed according to media reports, among them, three from one family-Godliva Mwenda, Gasper Nziku and Gillad Nziku.

The United Nations (UN) in Tanzania condemned the killings. In a statement availed to the media, the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, Alvaro Rodriguez, said the killings were "unacceptable".

"The attack and murder of children is unacceptable. Children have a fundamental right to be safe and be protected from violence so that they can enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential," said Mr Rodriguez in a statement sent to the media last week.

Yesterday, the Home Affairs minister told the House that his Deputy, Hamad Masauni was in Njombe region since January 28 2018, where he had held various meetings with the regional authorities and the defence and security committee, under Njombe Regional Commissioner, Christopher Ole Sendeka.

"Preliminary investigations have showed that almost all the killings are due to superstitious beliefs," said the minister when responding to a supplementary question from Mufindi South Member of Parliament (MP) Mendrad Kigola.

The CCM legislator had wanted to know what the government was doing to curb the killings of innocent children in Njombe region.

A recent statement released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) condemned the attack and murder of children, insisting that children have a fundamental right to safety and protection from violence to enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential.

"This has to stop," said Maniza Zaman, UNICEF Representative in Tanzania. "No form of violence or abuse against a child is acceptable or permissible for any reason and any such act is an outright violation of the very ethos of basic human rights."

According to media reports, the brutal killers chopped the children's teeth and ears. Some of the bodies of the children, aged between two and nine years old were also missing limbs.

It is reported that some witchdoctors in the region tell people that human body parts have special properties that can bring them wealth and luck.