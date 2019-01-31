Tanzania: Fresh Details Emerge On Suspended Antipoaching Head

FRESH details have emerged on how the head of Wildlife Division's anti-poaching unit (KDU), Mr Said Mnkeni was relieved of his duties.

The beleaguered anti-poaching northern zone boss is said to have allegedly been aiding poachers' cartels by tipping them off the unit's plans and missions in curbing poaching in the zone.

Briefing reporters at his office yesterday, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Mrisho Gambo said Mnkeni's suspension was a result of his conniving with the poaching suspects, leading to the killings of 35 giraffes in two years.

Mr Gambo claimed that he had formed a special committee to investigate on the wildlife massacres in the region and come with a way forward to curb such killings "The KDU officer was part of the committee, unfortunately we learnt that he was sabotaging our efforts," alleged the RC.

Having confirmed his fears about the allegations levelled against the head of anti-poaching unit, the RC claimed to have written to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, informing him about Mnkeni's misconduct.

In a ministry's circular released to the media early this month, Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla directed Professor Adolf Mkenda, the PS in the ministry to have Mnkeni suspended for failure to deliver on his job, which includes failure to control the giraffe killings in Longido District.

According to Dr Kigwangalla, the suspension will pave the way for investigation into the allegations levelled against the KDU officer.

"The ministry will immediately institute a disciplinary procedure per the public service ethical standards," said the minister in the one page circular.

Mr Mnkeni has since been replaced by Mr Nassoro Salumu.

According to Mr Gambo, the once arrested poaching suspects were walking scot-free under Mr Mnkeni's watch.

"His office was also issuing contradicting reports on the rate of giraffe and other wildlife killings," he alleged.

Mr Gambo was referring to an incident where the KDU northern zone office put the number of giraffe killings at three, while the Longido Wildlife Officer registered nine killings.