Cameroon: Attack On Cameroon Embassy in Berlin - More Security Assured

The interim Chargé d'Affaires of the German Embassy in Yaounde made the statement after an audience with the Ministry of External Relations on January 30.

The interim Chargé d'Affaires of the German Embassy in Yaounde, Lars Leymann, has answered to summons at the Ministry of External Relations following abuses perpetrated in Cameroon's Embassy in Berlin over the weekend. The objective of the summon was to receive a strong protest from the government of Cameroon who deeply regrets that such acts of violence and vandalism could have been committed for lack of adequate protection around the embassy. Discussions between the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella and Lars Leymann during the sum mon centered around bringing to book those found guilty with Cameroon requesting for additional security measures around her diplomatic premises in Berlin.

Lars Leymann in his statement to the press after the summon condemned the acts terming them to be criminal and illegal. He said security has been tightened with over 10 police officers being permanently stationed around the Embassy in Berlin given that it is the obligation of German authorities to provide protection to Cameroon's accredited diplomatic represen tations going by the Vienna Convention on diplomatic and consular relations.

"Very high security measures have been taken," he said. He acknowledged agreeing to work with Cameroonian authorities to bring to justice authors of such an unfortunate incident. A press release from the Minister of Communication of January 29, said the government will take all necessary measures in Cameroon and abroad against the sponsors and others responsible for these assaults to be held accountable for their actions before competent courts.