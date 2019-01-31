Cameroon: Road Infrastructure - World Bank-Funded Projects Reviewed

The evaluation of the projects took place in Yaounde January 29, 2019.

Officials of the World Bank and the Ministry of Public Works are optimistic after a review of progress on construction works on the Mora-Dabanga-Kousseri, Babadjou-Bamenda and Maroua-Mora roads. The general feeling of satisfaction was expressed during an evaluation meeting the two institutions held in the Ministry of Public Works on January 29 under the auspices of Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi and the World Bank's Director of Operations, Elizabeth Huybens.

"We have talked to the Minister about our three biggest projects in the transport sector in Cameroon. We have discussed where we stand and what needs to be done to move to the next stage. There are problems in terms of personnel that needs to be recruited, procedures that need to be put in place to make sure that the flow of funds works well with probity and servility. And to make sure that coordination with other ministries particularly the Ministry of Finance, works well. For all these issues, we have identified solutions," Elizabeth Hybens told Cameroon Tribune shortly after the meeting.

Soh Alphonse, Transport Specialist at the World Bank indicated that all drawbacks on the Maroua-Mora road have been eliminated while technical difficulties that hindered the $206.70 million worth Babadjou -Bamenda project were also solved. It was agreed that work will commence on the stretch of the road that lies in the West Region while government strategizes to enable the construction company in charge, to start work on the stretch in the restive North West region in accordance with the Bank's norms and principles. It was also agreed that an expert should be recruited to assist the Military Engineering Corps to control works on the 250 km Mora-Dabanga- Kousseri road and that the recruitment of an independent auditor to scrutinize operations on the road should be hastened. To this end, Minister Nganou Djoumessi said though the Military Engineering Corps has some organisational issues, the main reason works dawdled on the road was delays in disbursement of funds. This too, will be solved.