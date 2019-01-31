Gambia: Confirmed - Ali Sowe Makes Bulgaria Loan Deal Permanent

Ali Sowe has turned his loan deal to a permanent contract with Bulgaria Premier League giants CSKA Sofia, the player confirms to Foroyaa Sport yesterday.

The 24-year-old has been on loan from Serie A outfit Chievo Verona initially until end of the current season before his decision to extend his stay beyond the previously agreed duration.

The goal-addict has been on lethal form for second-placed and title chasers Sofia scoring twice in his last match in December before he picked up a slight injury which he has now recuperated fully from.

The Gambia international has been training in seclusion from his teammates and now looks all pumped and raring to go.

Sowe is on a rebirth putting his recurrent injury days behind him, testimony being his 21-goal exploit last season that earned him Albania Super League's title and golden boot.

There were reports of a possible move to Turkey's top tier but he opted to join Sofia who are ambitious to grab the domestic title and secure a place in the Europa or Champions League season after season.

Ali's new three-year deal ends 2021.

Read the player's elaborate explanation for his move in our tomorrow's edition.