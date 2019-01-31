Gambia: Ex-Gambian Footballer Appointed GFF Competitions Manager

Source GFF-The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to inform its stakeholders and the general public that former Gambia international striker, Modou Jagne, has been appointed as the Competitions Manager of the Federation with effect from February 1, 2019.

Mr. Jagne did his Undergraduate studies in Liberal Arts at the Wabash College, United States of America between 1997 and 2000 where he majored Political Science and minored International Relations. He also holds a certificate in Computer Programming from The Gambia Technical Training Institute and GSCE O'Levels from Gambia High School.

Jagne, one of the most skillful strikers to don The Gambia National Team jersey was capped 12 times by the Scorpions and scored four goals, providing three assists. He spent most of his professional playing career in Austria and played in the Austrian Bundesliga with Sportclub Rheindorf Altach for four and a half seasons where he scored 9 goals in 67 league matches. He came through the ranks at Hawks Football Club and represented clubs in Vietnam and Bangladesh, hanging up his boots in the latter country in 2015.

Serving as a reporter for the national broadcaster, GRTS, until his GFF appointment, Mr. Jagne possess an excellent sporting background both as a former professional player and a student athlete that has put in a distinct position of knowing, seeing, and living the life of sport and being in the media. He has decent skills as a sports commentator, pundit, producer and presenter. He is currently the Director of Football at Hawks Football.

With his abundance of football experience and technical knowhow, Jagne's appointment at Football House is expected to add more impetus to enhance the output of the ever demanding work of football administration. He will work under the direct supervision of the Competitions Manager and will be primarily responsible for managing and coordinating logistics for the successful match schedules and would be assisted by three Competition Assistants from within the Unit to provide in statistics, logistics and administration.