Gambia: Fake Drugs in the Market

Wrong diagnosis or wrong prescription could lead to death or other ailments. Many people are now engaged in buying medicine from any place at any time without any investigation done on where the drugs are imported from. Many people have lost faith in the formal medical treatment and are resorting to herbal medicine because of wrong diagnosis and fake drugs. Fake drugs cannot provide cure or relief. Hence illnesses worsen.

The Pharmacologists need to meet and launch a campaign on how to rid the country of fake drugs .The World Health Organisation and civil society should support such a campaign. Foroyaa is ready to support such a campaign.