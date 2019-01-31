South Africa: #StopXenophobia in All Its Guises

analysis

Xenophobia remains part of South African life, with ongoing attacks. At an official level, focus on foreign migrants from the South is claimed to be based on the need for regularisation and legality. In fact, it is very hard to attain official documentation and that does not stop the incitement and attacks on vulnerable refugees.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

Far from abating, the xenophobic climate in South Africa may be heightening as multiple social and economic crises increase impoverishment and inequality. Such conditions usually create spaces that are exploited by left and right forms of populism, in a situation where democrats and organised forms of the left are generally weak.

This is, in fact, an international phenomenon that often accompanies right-wing populist authoritarianism, as with US President Donald Trump, the new Brazilian neo-fascist president Jair Bolsonaro and others.

In South Africa xenophobic sentiments have emerged from local South African traders, King Goodwill Zwelithini, the ANC, DA, other politicians and unfortunately trade unionists like South African Federation of Trade Unions, General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

The false recourse to legality

Let us dispose of one or two questions that may superficially appear to be neutral suggestions for...