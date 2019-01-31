South Africa: Richard Mdluli Case Still Open and Under Investigation, Mokgoro Inquiry Hears

analysis

In the second week of the Mokgoro Inquiry into the fitness of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office at the NPA, revelations surfaced that the fraud and perjury case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli - which both suspended bosses had attempted to derail - was still under investigation.

Richard Mdluli, the former Crime Intelligence boss, is not off the hook yet.

Testifying before the Mokgoro Inquiry, Sibongile Mzinyathi, the North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said the investigation was ongoing and that efforts were underway to get several intelligence documents declassified.

He did not elaborate on the documents or the status of the efforts.

Mzinyathi was answering inquiry panellist Adv Kgomotso Moroka. She asked why, if the case fell under his jurisdiction, had Mzinyathi not re-instated the prosecution following its earlier withdrawal.

"Is it ever going to be prosecuted?" asked Moroka.

Mzinyathi said the decision did not rest entirely with him as he still shared a mandate on it with the Special Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU). Once the required documents were declassified, the matter would resume.

The decision taken by Mrwebi and Jiba not to prosecute Mdluli is a key focus of the inquiry into...