South Africa: Proof Is in the Prosecution Pudding - Go After ANC Millionaires, Billionaires

analysis

The scale of corruption today makes the arms deal look like "petty cash". If South Africa is finally serious about corruption, isn't it time for the Zondo Commission, the PIC Commission and the newly-rejuvenated National Prosecuting Authority to go after the ANC's millionaire and billionaire politicians instead of the "foot soldiers" and minions?

ANC intelligence operatives led by the late Bheki Jacobs "spilled the beans" 20 years ago that the so-called arms deal scandal extended to many other activities, including money laundering by the Public Investment Commission (PIC) which then, ex officio, was chaired by the Minister of Finance (but subsequently by the Deputy Minister). The operatives alleged back then that the common denominator in all these scams was kickbacks to the ANC for political protection against prosecution for corruption.

The abuse of the PIC as an ANC slush fund is at long last being exposed for its role in funding Iqbal Survé's takeover of Independent Newspapers (A'yo going down, Dr Survé?, January 30). The PIC's guarantees and funding of SANRAL's disastrous and discredited tollroad schemes have previously also been exposed. In addition, the PIC's former CEO, Brian Molefe's multiple roles in looting state-owned enterprises (SOEs) eclipses any excuses of...