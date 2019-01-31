30 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Plato Aims to Inject Extra R165 Million Into Cape Town Policing

analysis By Suné Payne

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato wants to shift more money into fighting crime and maintains the City is still grappling with a shortage of police officers. On Wednesday he announced plans to shift money from other departments and programmes to help fight crime and ensure safety in an effort to transform one of the most dangerous cities in the country into a crime-free zone.

An additional R165-million could be added to the Cape Town's safety and security department should Mayor Dan Plato have his way. This would mark his first budget changes to the city council since he took over from former mayor Patricia de Lille.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday 30 January, Plato revealed he would be pushing for unspent funds from other departments to be shifted to the safety and security department, headed by mayco member JP Smith. This budget adjustment is set to take place at a council meeting to be held on Thursday, 31 January.

Plato said "safety tops the list" of issues raised by residents during his "listening tour" held in his first weeks as mayor.

Plato told journalists that the budget adjustment would help "increase our visible policing presence in vulnerable communities". The additional...

