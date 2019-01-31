Tanzania: Probe Source of Weapons Used in Robberies, Church Leaders Urge

Musoma — Security organs have been urged to investigate the source of weapons used in robberies.

That was said on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, by Pentecostal Church leaders during a press conference.

They said though the government had made huge efforts to improve the provision of social services, there were signs of destruction of peace as there were many incidents of robberies.

Voice of Salvation and Healing Bishop Joseph Mtatiro said some robbers had been using military weapons that were supposed to under government control.

"The government is supposed to know whether some unscrupulous people collude with gangsters to provide them with firearms or if military weapons used in the incidents have been smuggled into Tanzania," he said.

Tanzania Missionary Revival Bishop Jacob Lutubija urged Mara Regional Commissioner Adam Malima to convene a meeting of religious leaders to discuss development issues.

He said the region was rich in resources, but they were not well utilised to benefit citizens.

"We have the issue of industrialisation, but the region lags behind in its implementation. We should discuss the matter."