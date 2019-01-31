31 January 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Expand Mwanza Bridge, Say Residents of 3 Streets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Musa

Mwanza — The government has been urged either to expand Tai Five Bridge or provide a second option during the rainy season.

Residents of Bwiru, Kirumba and Ghana streets told The Citizen on January 30, 2019 that when a heavy rain pours the area becomes risky to pass.

Tai Five Bridge connects the three streets.

Kirumba councillor Alex Ngusa said the infrastructure was becoming old and was overwhelmed.

"I hope authorities will solve the matter," he said.

A week ago, one man fell into bridge and drowned.

Tanzania

Saving Girls From Early Marriages Can Save Tanzania $5bn, WB Says

Fruitful efforts to end child marriages in Tanzania can generate almost $5 billion in annual benefits within 15 years by… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.