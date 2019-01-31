Tanzania: Parliament Didn't Pay for Lissu's Treatment, Insists Arusha MP

Dar es Salaam — Arusha Member of Parliament Godbless Lema said he will quit his position as lawmaker if the national assembly speaker Mr Job Ndugai proves with evidence that the parliament indeed contributed to the treatment costs of Singida East MP Mr Tundu Lissu.

Shortly after the question and answer session in parliament, the speaker told the Parliament that a total of Sh250 million had been deposited in Mr Lissu's account since September 2017, when he was attacked by unknown people in Dodoma.

According to Mr Ndugai Sh203 million came from his office, while Sh47 million was raised by MPs.

Mr Lema, however used his twitter account to dispute Mr Ndugai's remarks. He insisted that the Parliament didn't pay a single cent to cover for Mr Lissu's treatment. He said he was ready to surrender his seat if the speaker of the national assembly could prove him wrong.

According to him, Chadema will issue their statement with regard to Mr Ndugai's remarks later.

Mr Lissu has been abroad since he was attacked by unknown people in Dodoma in September 2017.