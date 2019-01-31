Tanzania: Govt Calls for More Efforts to Prevent Mother-to-Child HIV Transmission

Dar es Salaam — The government has stressed the need for engagement of health stakeholders in the application of efficient strategies to prevent HIV/Aids to children.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of a 2018 to 2022 strategic plan for Ariel Glaser Pediatric Aids Healthcare Initiative (AGPAHI) themed: 'No child with Aids,' the Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS) executive director, Dr Leonard Maboko, said more emphasis and strategies were required to prevent further mother-to-child transmission.

"We need to efficiently embark on preventing HIV/Aids transmission to our children, meaning that as we emphasize on the use of ARVs to already infected mothers, we also have to mobilize them to continue testing for the sake of children," he said.

Dr Maboko said that most people, especially pregnant women, have an idea on using ARVs but not how to protect their newborn babies.

"Ninety per cent of pregnant mothers are aware of their HIV/Aids status out of which 98 per cent are under ARVs but not aware of how to protect their children," he said.

He also appreciated AGPAHI's endeavour to attain standards and national goals by coming up with a strategic plan focusing on preventing infections to children.

"The government is pleased with this new plan and will always support its implementation to ensure that no child is prone to Aids in the future," said Dr Maboko.

For her part, AGPAHI executive director, Dr Sekela Mwakyusa, said that the plan provided a road-map for the institution to build its successes and be dedicated to delivering high-quality HIV/Aids services in the country.

"Our five-year strategic plan is remarkable as it will capitalize on opportunities that are conducive to the existing socio-economic environment by exploiting appropriate interventions that will connect children, families and their communities," she said.