Africa: Mauritius and Mozambique Sign MOUs to Enhance Engagement in Africa

press release

Mauritius and Mozambique have renewed their strong commitment into deepening the existing bilateral and economic ties to further enhance engagement in Africa through the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) this morning in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, at the Receptorium of the National Assembly in Port Louis.

The three MOUs pertained to: Environment - in view of enhancing cooperation regarding environment protection and conservation of natural resources; Tourism- to enable cooperation in promoting both countries as attractive tourism destinations in addition to technical assistance in the field of tourism marketing as well as facilitating the flow of investment in areas of tourism development; and between the Economic Development Board and its counterpart in Mozambique for establishing practical framework for cooperation with regards trade and investment, trade promotion and strengthen institutional relations and capacity building through mutual cooperation. An MoU between the State Trading Corporation and its counterpart is also being worked out with regards the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Jugnauth and President Nyusi had a Tête-à-Tête followed by a working session whereby various issues of mutual interest were being discussed namely: economic synergies and cooperation; ways to enhancing and consolidating cooperation; shaping a shared vision and strong partnership in different economic spheres.

Furthermore, both parties agreed to operationalise the political consultative committee to enable the two countries to consult each other regarding bilateral and other regional issues of common interest with a keen interest into triggering the Joint Commission between Mauritius and Mozambique.

In his statement to the press following the signature of MoUs, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed his satisfaction regarding the fruitful meeting with the President of Mozambique whereby he emphasised the strong 25 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He recalled the strong representation of Mauritian investors in Mozambique in the fields of financial services, logistics, agri-business, manufacturing and ICT and spoke of the possibilities of joint ventures between Mauritius and Mozambique in different economic sectors including fisheries and financial services. Mr Jugnauth further gave his assurance to provide Mauritian assistance and expertise to Mozambique in the field of agriculture and food security; ocean economy, maritime security; fight against drug trafficking; air and port connectivity as well as capacity building.

The Prime Minister also requested the support of Mozambique as a strong ally for Mauritius in the field of heritage and mutual management in view of the future Intercontinental Slavery Museum to be set up in Mauritius as well as tangible and intangible heritage management. Moreover, he called for a concerted effort in regional cooperation such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the Southern African Development Community as well as on piracy issues off the Somalian Coast so as to address effectively problems related to maritime security, illegal drug trafficking by sea route and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.

Mr Jugnauth expressed satisfaction to the fact that both countries have signed the Continental Free Trade Agreement which will enable to foster economic integration and promote intra-African trade while eliminating barriers to trade and investment and recalled that the two countries are endeavouring for the common progress of their people in a rising Africa.

For his part, President Nyusi spoke of the historical bonds that exist between Mozambique and Mauritius and encouraged both countries to elevate the relationship to new heights. He invited Mauritian investors to tap the Mozambique market into sectors such as food production, natural gas, trade and investment and elaborated on the tremendous scope in these areas.

He also dwelt on the potential areas of collaboration in the fisheries sector and called for Mauritian expertise in the Small and Medium Enterprises, the Double Tax Agreement, facilitating private sector investment, fight against drug trafficking, training, education and expressed the intent that the slavery route from Mozambique be known to the future generations.