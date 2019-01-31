Tanzania: Samia Challenges New Nemc Board to Deliver

Dar es Salaam — Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is confident that the newly appointed National Environment Management Council (Nemc) board and its management will do everything in their powers to protect the environment for the good of the country's economic development.

She told stakeholders recently in the city that players in the mining sector to look forward to have their expectations met by Nemc.

"I'm confident that the new board is able to supervise Nemc and effect desirable changes. The new director general is a person who is competent to effect the changes," she said, introducing the new director general of Nemc, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, to miners.

Responding to the VP's public remarks, Dr Gwamaka said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the observation by the country's second in command was a challenge to the board and management to deliver accordingly. "That was a rare motivation to us. The Vice-President has given us green light to double our efforts in discharging our duties professionally as we implement the Environmental Management Act and its regulations. We shall do exactly that," he said.

Dr Gwamaka said there was no alternative to hard work to reciprocate the Vice-President's expectations because the government's vision on how to achieve the middle-income status by 2025 is clear and the role of Nemc is equally clear.

The new Nemc board was inaugurated in Dar es Salaam recently by the Minister of State in Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, who wanted the board to end corruption and issuance of fake certificates.

The board is headed by Prof Esnati Osinde Chaggu while members include Dr Flora Tibarazwa, Prof Husseain Sosovele, Dr Catherine Masao, Mr Damas Masologo, Dr Neduvoto Mollel, Prof Dos Santos Silayo, Dr Ezekiel Mwakalukwa and Prof William Mwegoha.