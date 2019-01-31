Angola: Fire Brigade Former Commander Sentenced to 16 Years in Jail

Moçâmedes — The former commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Services, Alberto Domingos Mendes Machado,was sentenced last Wednesday to 16 years in prison over embezzlement crime by Namibe's Provincial court.

The trial of the 41year-old ex-superintendent of the Fire Brigade, whose birthplace is Luanda, started last Tuesday (January 22) over accusations of embezzlement, corruption and abuse of power punishable in the Penal Code.

He was condemned to pay 250,000 kwanzas in justice fee and 20.1 million kwanzas compensation to the Angolan State to be deposited at the National Treasury account.

According to the trial judge, the fact that the defendant remained as commander of a Fire Brigade since 2014 and to be the sole person with permission to move its accounts, made it easy for the former officer to continue the criminal activity and harm the Angolan State.

In the meantime, the defendant's lawyer said he will appeal against the condemnation.