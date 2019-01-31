Namibia: International Investment Expert to Visit Namibia for Seminar On Forex, Crypto and Stock Trading

By Helena Nyau, Business Coordinator Namibia for Grand Capital

Mr Goutam Das, an investment advisor for Russia and Europe will be visiting Namibia at the beginning of March.

He is a very experienced and successful trader and investment advisor who has helped many traders from Europe, Asia and Africa.

Mr Das is fully dedicated to uplifting the African economy by bridging the gap between social classes, offering people from all financial backgrounds, the ability to reach financial freedom by providing a platform to train and educate those who are ready to learn and put in enough effort.

His main objective, during his visit, will be to give educational insights into Forex, Cryptocurrency and Stock Trading to as many individuals and companies in Namibia as possible, in order to facilitate economic transformation for many.

Mr Das will address an economic seminar, organised by the local branch of Grand Capital at the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management at their campus in Olympia in Windhoek on Saturday, 02 March 2019. Entry is free and everybody in the industry is invited to attend.

Registration can be done online at https://grandcapital.net/promo/namibia_business_expo/