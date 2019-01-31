Southern Africa: President Geingob Off to Botswana in His Capacity As SADC Chair

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob and the current Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will arrive in Gaborone, Botswana on Thursday and make a visit to the SADC Secretariat on Friday.

In a statement released this week the key objectives of the visit are to enable the SADC Chairperson to appreciate the work done by the Secretariat in facilitating the SADC regional agenda and to provide guidance on the Secretariat's implementation of SADC Programmes including the SADC Theme during the Chairperson's tenure of office.

According to the statement the Chairperson will be appraised on the Status of Implementation of SADC Programmes and the 38th SADC Summit theme and decisions, and will address the Secretariat staff.

Upon arrival President Geingob will be received by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Hon. Unity Dow on behalf of Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Geingob will pay a courtesy call on President Masisi, on Friday morning before proceeding to the SADC Secretariat, the statement said.

President Geingob became Chairperson of SADC on 17 August 2018 during the 38th SADC Summit of Heads of States and Government that was held in Windhoek, Namibia and it is a standard practice for the Chairperson of SADC to visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters during his or her tenure.

The SADC Chairperson oversees the highest level of the governance structure of SADC, and among others, has the overall mandate of providing policy direction, and controlling the functions of SADC.