Uganda: IGP Summoned Over Failure to Compensate Shot Journalist

High Court in Kampala has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola to explain why Uganda Police Force (UPF) has failed to compensate Shs48.8m to a journalist who was shot in the leg during the famous walk to work campaigns in 2011.

The victim, Mr Gideon Tugume a former employee of Capital FM, sued Mr Ochola alongside the UPF Director of Human Resource Mr Erasmus Twarahukwa, UPF Undersecretary Mr Rodgers Muhirwa and UPF in general.

Court documents indicate that on May 12, 2011, the Plaintiff (Tugume) was shot in his right leg by a member of the UPF at Kibuye round about, while on duty, the leg was totally damaged, making him unemployable since then.

Mr Tugume accuses the quartet of failing to honour the terms of agreement that the UPF entered with him before the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) on July 25, 2017 in which it was agreed that the victim should be paid Shs48,856,500m from the date it was awarded to the time of full payment.

"The plaintiff reported a case of torture and inhuman treatment against the Attorney General at UHRC upon which the UPF, represented by Mr Erasmus Twarahukwa, accepted the responsibility and agreed to settle the matter out of court by signing the consent," part of the suit reads.

"That, upon the signed consent the UHRC gave a certificate of clearance to the plaintiff to be paid the agreed figure of Shs48,856,500m. Upon receipt of the directive from UHRC, the office of the AG and Solicitor General and Directorate of Civil Litigation wrote to the IGP now being occupied by Mr Ochola to effect the said payment," the suit adds.

However, to date, the defendants have deliberately refused to effect the said payment even after receiving the directive from the Solicitor General.

Mr Tugume contends that during the hearing, it shall be averred that the defendants' actions are against sections of the Penal Code Act and that all defendants employed by UPF had responsibility of advising and respecting lawful orders.

He as well wants court to order that he is entitled to damages or in the alternative to order that the stated amount payment be made with an interest of 50 per cent per month and the defendants meet the costs for the lawsuit.

The defendants are expected to file their defence within 15-days or else the Court will make its judgment in their absence.

[email protected]