Uganda: Man Suspected of Killing Toddler, Girlfriend Arrested

Police in Kampala have arrested a man accused of kidnapping, killing a toddler and his girlfriend.

The suspect, a resident of Kireka-Biira, Nakabugo Parish, in Wakiso District is in police custody on allegations of murdering Elvis Kibuule, 4, who was reported missing by parents nearly a fortnight ago.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the suspect was arrested upon a tip off by the locals to Bulenga police along Kampala-Mityana highway and has since confessed to having killed Kibuule before dumping his body in a swamp.

"Police investigations led to the arrest of the suspect who later confessed to us that he kidnapped and murdered the child. He took us to the swamp around Kireka-Biira where we recovered the body of the deceased toddler," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said that the suspect surprised police officers when out of the blue confessed to have also killed his girlfriend one Shukurah by poisoning. Shukurah was reported missing nearly a month ago.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the suspect told police that he dumped his girlfriend's body in Lubigi swamp. Preparations to retrieve Shukurah's body were underway by press time as police detectives were waiting for marine team from Kigo marine base.

"The suspect also later confessed to the murder by poisoning of his girlfriend Shukurah, 24, that went missing a few weeks ago and the body was allegedly dumped in Lubigi swamp. Police marine unit is to join other police teams in the recovery of the said body," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

At least 100 cases of kidnaps were reported last year of which about 32 people, mainly girls were found dead.

