South Africa: Tryon Ruled Out of Proteas Women's T20 Series

Cape Town — Chloe Tryon has been ruled out of the Proteas women's T20 international series against Sri Lanka after the reoccurrence of a groin injury.

The Proteas all-rounder and vice-captain is aiming to be fit enough to return for the ODI series starting on February 11 in Potchefstroom.

Suné Luus has received a lifeline and has been recalled to the team after she was not named in the original squad for the tour.

The three-match series is a televised double-header alongside the men's T20 series starting this Friday, February 1 at Newlands.

South Africa T20 series squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Suné Luus (Northerns), Lizelle Lee (North West), Tazmin Brits (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Saarah Smith (Western Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Zintle Mali (Border), Faye Tunnicliffe (wicket-keeper, Boland), Masabata Klaas (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns)

Sri Lanka Tour to South Africa Match Schedule :

Feb 1 - 1st Women's International T20 - Newlands

Feb 3 - 2nd Women's International T20 - Wanderers Stadium

Feb 6 - 3rd Women's International T20 - SuperSport Park

Feb 9 - Warm Up Match, Invitational XI vs Sri Lanka - PUK Oval

Feb 11 - 1st Women's ODI - Senwes Park

Feb 14 - 2nd Women's ODI - Senwes Park

Feb 17 - 3rd Women's ODI - Senwes Park

Source: Sport24