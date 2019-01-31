Sudan: Beja Party Renews Support to President Al-Bashir in Confronting Challenges

Kassala — Assistant of President of the Republic and Chairman of Beja Congress Party, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has renewed his party's support to the President of the Republic in confronting challenges that are facing the country.

Addressing a mass rally at Al-Bashir Olympic Stadium in Kassala onThursday, Musa said that the Beja Congress party is working in harmony within the national accord government for implementing the national dialogue outcome, calling on the party members to support the Kassala State government led by the Wali (governor) Adam Jamma.

The Leader at the Democratic Unionist Party-the original- and Ministerof Transport, Roads and Bridges, Hatem Al-Sir, also addressed the gathering appreciating extension of the ceasefire declared by the President of the Republic in Kadugli, iSouth Kordofan State, and Sudan's initiatives for achievement of peace in neighboring countries.

Al-Sir called the people not to give heed to those who call for return of narrow partisanship , affirming that Sudan is a homeland for all.