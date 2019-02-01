31 January 2019

Kenya: Tour Operator Wins Mozzart Bet Jackpot

By David Kwalimwa

A Nairobi-based tour operator is the first ever winner of the Sh10 million Mozzart Bet Jackpot prize.

Speaking to Nation Sport, 55-year-old Kenneth Okoth expressed his excitement after winning the prize money, an amount he says will change his family's fortunes for the better.

He won this amount after correctly predicting the outcome of 13 football matches

He placed the lucky bet on January 22 and had to wait for 24 hours before all the 13 matches had been contested.

The penultimate match was a French Ligue 1 clash pitting Nimes and Angers, a tie he had correctly predicted would be won by the latter.

Okoth also won Sh500 on the same day for correctly predicting the results of 9 matches in the Mozzart Bet Daily Jackpot.

"I was attracted to Mozzart Bet because there is no sharing of the JackPot loot," said Okoth.

He plans to boost his wife's business with these proceeds, pay tithe, and save the remaining amount.

