Uganda: Witch Doctor Sues Speaker for U.S.$60,000

A witch doctor has sensationally recalled how he administered a spell that helped propel Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to fame some 29 years ago.

Damiano Akuze has dragged Kadaga to court and is demanding Ush205 million (about Ksh6 million) for alleged breach of contract.

According to NTV Uganda, Akuze contends that on September 1, 1990, Kadaga approached him at his shrine seeking help to attain a successful political career.

In a suit filed before Jinja High Court on January 28, Akuze says he cast a spell on her which propelled her to current national prominence.

"The defendant (Speaker Kadaga) requested the plaintiff to work on her so that she would be given a big job in government and also be driven in a convoy like a president. The defendant did not have money to pay the plaintiff at the time. So the plaintiff accepted to work on her on condition that she would pay the plaintiff as soon as she got the job," the witch doctor alleges in his court papers.

"The plaintiff worked on the defendant (Ms Kadaga) for two nights of September 1 and September 2, 1990, and the defendant acknowledged the good care that the plaintiff gave to her," he adds.

Kadaga has yet to file her defence and has also not commented on the subject.

Akuze further alleges that since 1990, Kadaga has only paid him Ush 1 million (about Ksh30,000) while refusing to pay him the Ush204.5 million (about Ksh56 million) balance.

Aged 62, Kadaga is not only a successful lawyer but perceived as one of the most prominent and influential politicians in Uganda.