Angola: University Students in Seminar On Industrial Management

Luanda — The Ministry of Industry, through the National Institute of Innovation and Technologies Industries (INITI) is holding a seminar under the theme "Good Practices for the Management of Industrial Quality Production and Adapted Financial Solutions" at the Gregório Semedo University in Luanda to the needs of Industrialists.

The seminar is promoted within the framework of the "FOAR 6624" Project, an initiative aimed at strengthening INITI and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the industrial sector, as a result of the existing partnership with its Argentine counterpart, the National Institute of Innovation and Technologies Industries (INTI).

The meeting is aimed at university students, managers of micro, small and medium enterprises in the industrial sector and other interested parties, and is reserving in the program a panel on "Financial solutions adapted to the needs of industrialists", to be presented by a representative of the Bank Savings and Credit (BPC).