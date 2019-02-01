Angola: Governor Guarantees Support for Agricultural Development

Saurimo — The provincial governor of Lunda Sul, Daniel Félix Neto, assured Thursday in Saurimo, to support peasants with agricultural instruments and seeds, as part of the Government's strategy to combat hunger and poverty.

The official, who spoke during a meeting with the local peasant population, said that the support would be the distribution of agricultural tools, instruments of work and the facility of loan to rural people.

He stressed the need to focus on agriculture seriously, since it is the fundamental element in the fight against hunger and poverty.

At the meeting held by the person in charge with the farmers, some strategies were developed to solve certain problems that the class lives in the region.

In this circumscription, the peasants also call for aid in the disposal of the products of the field for commercialization in the big markets.

The province has 416 associations of peasants and 48 agricultural cooperatives.