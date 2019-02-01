Angola: Agricultural Census Gets Usd 24 Million

Ondjiva — The National Statistics Office (INE) has made available 24.9 million US dollars, for holding the Agricultural and Fisheries Census (RAPP) 2018/2019 in the country, said Thursday in Ondjiva, southern Cunene province, the director general of the institution, Camilo Ceita.

The Census is financed by the World Bank and will initially cover the provinces of Cunene, Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Uíge and Moxico, between March and May.

In another phase, from July to December 2019, the general census will be conducted, covering 25.346 villages in the country, in a sample of 80.000 households and companies in the agricultural and fishing branch.

According to the director general of INE, Camilo Ceita, RAPP 2018/2019 is an exhaustive statistical operation at national level, which aims to provide the government and interested persons with up-to-date statistical information on agriculture, livestock, fisheries and aquaculture.