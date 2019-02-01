31 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Agricultural Census Gets Usd 24 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — The National Statistics Office (INE) has made available 24.9 million US dollars, for holding the Agricultural and Fisheries Census (RAPP) 2018/2019 in the country, said Thursday in Ondjiva, southern Cunene province, the director general of the institution, Camilo Ceita.

The Census is financed by the World Bank and will initially cover the provinces of Cunene, Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Uíge and Moxico, between March and May.

In another phase, from July to December 2019, the general census will be conducted, covering 25.346 villages in the country, in a sample of 80.000 households and companies in the agricultural and fishing branch.

According to the director general of INE, Camilo Ceita, RAPP 2018/2019 is an exhaustive statistical operation at national level, which aims to provide the government and interested persons with up-to-date statistical information on agriculture, livestock, fisheries and aquaculture.

Angola

Governor Guarantees Support for Agricultural Development

The provincial governor of Lunda Sul, Daniel Félix Neto, assured Thursday in Saurimo, to support peasants with… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.