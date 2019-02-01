Uganda: 90 Boxes of Drugs Disappear From Kabarole Health Centre

Kabarole — The State House health monitoring unit has discovered a total of 90 boxes of drugs supplied by the National Medical Stores missing from Kasenda Health Centre III in Kabarole District.

The deputy director in-charge of health monitoring unit at State House, Mr Mpaata Owagage, on Wednesday said they got a tip-off from whistleblowers in December 2018 about the alleged mismanagement of the health facility.

Mr Owagage said a team that visited the health facility to investigate the complaint discovered three types of Coartem were among those drugs the health centre-in-Charge, Mr Peter Kamanyire, could not account for.

These include 26 boxes of Coartem 6, 24 boxes of Coartem 12 and 45 boxes of Coartem 24. He said each of the missing boxes had 30 dozes.

Coartem is an antimalarial drug used to treat non-severe malaria.

"After our intervention, we discovered the complaints were true and this is a matter for prosecution and the police [are] also investigation," Mr Owagage said.

He said they also established that Mr Kamanyire only reported for work at the facility 28 times in the last four months. Mr Kamanyire was not arrested but the State House health monitoring unit officials have instructed the police in Kabarole to do thorough investigations.

We were unable to contact Mr Kamanyire for a comment as his known telephone number was inaccessible.

Mr Kamanyire still has a pending case at the Fort Portal Central Police station following his arrest in December last year on the orders of the Kabarole deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Bandeeba.

Mr Bandeeba caused Mr Kamanyire's arrest after allegedly finding out during an impromptu visit that the facility had been mismanaged. The store keeper at the facility was also arrested.

The duo was released on police bond pending investigations.

The State House health monitoring unit's head of the detective section, Mr Collins Karugaba, said last year they arrested another worker at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital with stolen drugs allegedly hidden in a coffin.

"The suspect was a mortuary attendant at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital," Mr Karugaba said.

However, the case was dismissed by court after prosecution witnesses failed to appear to testify against the suspect.

