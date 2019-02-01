Uganda: 3 Drown in L.kyoga As Locals Fight to Plug Floating Island

Amolatar — Just a day after five people died in Lake Kyoga in Amolatar District when their overloaded boat capsized, three more people have reportedly drowned in the same lake.

The Namasale Sub-county chairperson, Mr Dens Rambo Ongu, yesterday said the Tuesday's accident happened when locals attempted to fill the leaking floating island in the lake where they had established their settlement.

"Four people were using three rudimentary boats to ferry sand to fill the leaking floating island in the lake but they had an accident and their boats sunk killing three of them," Mr Ongu told Daily Monitor on phone.

He said Innocent Obote, 18, Ronald Ecunu, 18, Thomas Omara, 32, and David Sekati, 29, on Tuesday set off on three different boats to ferry sand to the floating island located in the middle of Lake Kyoga, but their boats sunk because of the heavy load. He said only Ecuno survived.

Passengers cautioned

According to Mr Ongu, the incident happened at Kipangani Landing Site, in Kikondo Parish, Namasale Sub-county.

He said the victims' bodies were recovered on Wednesday using fishing gear.

He cautioned the public against risking their lives by traveling on water using rudimentary boats.

He advised passengers to always carry floating equipment such as empty jerrycans with closed lids to help them float on water in case of any emergency since locals cannot afford life jackets.

On Monday evening, five people perished in Lake Kyoga after a boat carrying eight relatives from Akukuru Landing Site in Awelo Sub-county, Amolatar District, who were going for a traditional marriage ceremony in Abeli Village, Chawente Sub-county, Kwania District, capsized. The boat was also carrying items for bride price

Deceased

Mr Onyu identified the victims as Lydia Alaba (bride), Lillian Ayugi, two unidentified children and Alaba's maid.

Mr Sam Odongo and Mr Luke Opio, the groom survived the accident.

The district police commander, Mr Samuel Abbedi, confirmed both accidents and warned people against using overloaded boats.

