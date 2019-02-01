Rwanda: Why Water Tariffs Went Up

Rwanda Utility Regulatory Authority (RURA) has released new tariffs for water that will be implemented effective February 1.

Anthony Kulamba, RURA Spokesperson, said the tariffs had been reviewed taking into consideration the interests of all water consumers and financial sustainability and service delivery of the water supply provider.

"We (need to improve) both access to water services and performance in urban water provision. We also considered new categorisation of customers based on the usage in residential and non-residential places. Also, maintenance of auxiliary water network and inflation was considered," he explained.

The Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), Eng. Aimé Muzola, said that the last tariff revision was in 2015 and the prices on the market had seen a considerable difference. This is a small increase in comparison with prices on the market.

"If we don't increase the prices we will not be able to offer water in the years to come. We have to purchase materials and chemicals for water treatment," he said.

"The prices are considerably increased for private people who consume more than 20 cubic metres (m3) per month. We consider that if you use more water, you are able to pay for it," Muzola added.

For public taps and factories, the flat fee will remain the same; Rwf323 per m3 and Rwf 736 per m3 respectively.

Residential and institutions consuming between zero and five m3 per month, the price will rise from Rwf323 to Rwf340 per m3.

Between six and 20 m3, the price will increase from Rwf331 to Rwf720 per m3, while for those consuming between 21 and 50 m3 per month, the price will rise from Rwf413 m3 to Rwf845 per m3.

51 to 100 m3 will see the price go up to Rwf877 per m3 from the current Rwf736 per m3. While for non-residential places those who will use more than 50 m3 per month will pay Rwf895 per m3.

He concluded by assuring people that the problem of water shortage will not last long as WASAC is actively undertaking efforts to address it.