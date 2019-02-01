Liberia: "We Must Fix Ourselves in Order to Fix Our Country" - Prelate Urges Liberians

Washington DC — "In order to fix our country and society, we must first begin by fixing ourselves". The clarion call came in a powerful message delivered by the Rev. Canon John T.W. Harmon of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington DC as he delivered the message to Liberians at the first Annual National Day of Prayer Service held Sunday at the Bethel World "City of Faith" Sunday in Olney Maryland near Washington DC.

The event which brought together a cross section of Liberians from various parts of the U.S. was attended by array of dignitaries including the Charge d' Affairs of the Liberian Embassy in Washington, and the diplomats, as well as civic and religious leaders. Prayers were offered for the three branches of the Liberian government, while supplications were made for deliverance of the people of Liberia from perpetual hardship as clergymen sought divine direction for love, and unity amongst Liberians at home and abroad to achieve progress for their country.

In his message, Cannon Harman noted that in order to change Liberia, Liberians must begin by uniting in prayer to attain divine direction but in that process, he cautioned that Liberians must pray to first change themselves, adding "you must pray to change yourselves first before you can change others". He explained that the stench of ongoing problems in our society including the DED and TPS expiration for many in the U.S. are challenges which must be addressed through unity beginning in prayer. He cautioned Liberians in the Diaspora to avoid the lure of getting easily comfortable in foreign lands only to forget about those they left behind. The noted Episcopalian prelate, a son of Cape Palmas, Maryland County who also serves as rector of the historic Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington also used the occasion to challenge Liberians at home and abroad to work together in common purpose to help rebuild their nation.

His message was followed by strong call for unity by Bishop Dr. Darlingston G. Johnson, General Overseer of the Bethel World Outreach Ministries, Int'l. Bishop Johnson called attention to the immigration plight of thousands of Liberians whose status will expire this year on March 31st as a reason for unity in purpose. He noted that there is reason for hope in the ongoing negotiations in Washington but warned Liberians to work together in prayer, and unity in support of ongoing efforts to bring relief. He praised the leaders of the LCA for their great work in supporting the cause of Liberians in the Diaspora, and reminded Liberians to avoid division and seek unity as main the path to progress.

In keynote remarks, the Charge d'Affairs of the Embassy of Liberia in Washington D.C. Hon. Sophie Mawlue Togba praised the leadership of the Liberian community Association in Washington DC, and the Liberian Christian Ministers for the wisdom and positive approach of coming together in prayer at the onset of the New Year to begin a process of helping their country. She re-affirmed the commitment of the Liberian Embassy to work in continuous collaboration with the Liberian community for the benefit of all Liberians. In response, LCA President Lucy Wilson Kear expressed gratitude to Liberians for their support, and praised the Liberian clergy for the unity displayed in the organizing of the prayer event. She highlighted the many achievements made by her administration made possible by uniting all Liberian organizations in the Washington D.C. area.