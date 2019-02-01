South Africa: MTN Drops Out of Bundle Data Rates

Photo: Eronie Kamukama/Daily Monitor

The government is discussing ways in which it can reduce the cost of data.

Johannesburg — MTN has slashed its out of bundle (OOB) data rate by up to 75 percent for prepaid customers. The mobile operator will also be doubling selected prepaid voice and data bundles for the next two months.

Prepaid customers currently not making use of data bundles will pay just 29c per megabyte for their data usage, while customers that do purchase data bundles will pay 49c per megabyte for their OOB data usage.

"We have consistently been reducing the cost to communicate in recent years, but we want to do more for our customers and by tackling the issue of OOB pricing, we know we are addressing a real pain point for the millions of South Africans that support MTN," said MTN South Africa Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Motsa.

Motsa said the imminent release of much-needed spectrum was an important milestone in South Africa's telecommunications history and was reason for optimism.

"More spectrum will be an important contributor to helping further drive down the cost to communicate and by slashing our OOB pricing, MTN is showing our commitment to our customers and to the future of this industry," Motsa said.

Due to the size of the MTN subscriber base, the solution will be rolled out to all prepaid customers over a seven day period, starting at midnight on January 31. MTN has 23,7 million prepaid customers.

In addition to the reduced OOB pricing, MTN today also announced it will be doubling selected prepaid customer's voice and data bundles for the whole of February and March.

"The MTN Double Your Bundle promotion gives our customers the ability to stay connected longer and for less," said Mapula Bodibe, Executive for MTN SA's Consumer Business.